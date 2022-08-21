Aging & Style
Cost of raising a child grows to more than $300,000

The higher prices can cause stress for parents and for educators who want students to feel prepared and confident in the classroom. (CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The cost of raising a child through high school has gone up, thanks to inflation.

For a married, middle-income couple, it now takes on average $310,605 to raise a child born in 2015 through the age of 17. That comes out to more than $18,000 a year on average.

The Brookings Institution came up with the estimate based on numbers for a couple with two children from the U.S. Agriculture Department.

The price tag includes a range of child expenses, including food, healthcare, clothing, childcare and activities.

Back in 2015, a federal government projection put the total child-raising cost at more than $233,000.

A senior fellow at Brookings suggests many couples will take more time to consider whether to have a first or second child.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

