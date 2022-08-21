Chiefs fans enthusiastic about 2022 season as they return to Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An energetic crowd cheered the Chiefs to victory at GEHA Field at Arrowhead.

The parking lot was full of cars and usual tailgaters, including Kylie Switzer and her two friends. Three, if you count the stuffed deer one of them had picked up just before the game.

They propped the buck up on the bed of the truck, placed a cap on its head in the background as Switzer spoke with KCTV5.

“We brought him to celebrate,” Switzer said. “Why not? He’s a fan.”

Switzer and her friends enjoy the preseason. In some ways the atmosphere felt more laid back at the stadium. And the games present a chance to see younger talent at work.

“I think everyone is just excited to see what we can do without the players we’ve lost and see that growth,” Switzer said.

Fans seemed encouraged by the team’s dominant offensive drives, both capped off by touchdown passes to Jody Fortson.

Malcolm Clegg drove up from Arkansas to see the team play.

“If they keep it up like they did today,” he said, “they’ll get another Super Bowl for sure.

Joe and Sarah Martinez left after a few good drives. They’d brought their 6-year-old granddaughter to her first game. She was fast asleep on Joe’s arm as they left the stadium. She stayed asleep as he recounted what he’d seen.

“They looked really good,” Martinez said. “They’re going to have problems keeping us down this year.”

