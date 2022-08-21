Aging & Style
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead

A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured.

According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69 mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.

Crash logs state that the incident occurred due to the driver’s failure to keep a proper lookout, resulting in a collision with a rock bluff and the death of passenger Thomas Mckown, 58. The driver, Roy Jackson, 63, and two others were moderately injured and taken to a hospital to treat their injuries.

Mckown was pronounced dead by a coroner Sunday morning at 1:51 a.m.

The two passengers injured were from Excelsior Springs, Missouri, and Smithville, Missouri.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

