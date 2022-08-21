Authorities concerned ‘rainbow fentanyl’ could attract younger targets
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) – Two days in a row this week, Border Patrol officers busted someone with “rainbow fentanyl” crossing the Mexican border into Arizona.
The brightly colored pills look almost like candy.
Officials in a number of states are seeing more of this kind of fentanyl and worry this “trend” could be a way of targeting younger users.
The pills confiscated at the border and pictured above were strapped to someone’s leg. Authorities discovered 15,000 of them.
