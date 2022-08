KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children in Kansas City.

Jordan Owsley, 27, left the scene of a homicide in the 1300 block of 89th Street.

Owsley left the scene in a white KIA Optima with a Missouri license plate vf2e2b.

Two children are in the vehicle:

