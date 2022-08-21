Amber Alert cancelled after 2 missing children found safe in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- An Amber Alert has been canceled after two children were found safe.

The suspect who took the vehicle with the children is still on the loose, but the children are safe.

Police said late Sunday night the children were found at a relative’s house. The vehicle was found at a separate location.

ORIGINAL STORY

Jordan Owsley, 27, left the scene of a homicide in the 1300 block of 89th Street. Marlaya Owsley, 8, and Cassiah Owsley, 4, were in the vehicle driven by the suspect.

Jordan Owsley, police say, is wanted for questioning in the killing of the victim of the homicide on 89th Street.

A man was shot and killed in the area around 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. He was declared dead on scene.

It’s believed the children were at the home of where this homicide happened.

The identity of the victim of the homicide has not been released.

The suspect is the father of the children.

Marlaya was last seen wearing an orange top, pink and blue shorts and brown sandals with her hair in a ponytail in the front.

Cassiah was last seen wearing a pink, blue, and white romper with spaghetti straps and pink and white shoes.

MORE FROM POLICE:

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations also issued an Amber Alert for the State of Kansas as they look for the young girls.

