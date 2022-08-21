Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Amber Alert cancelled after 2 missing children found safe in Kansas City

KCTV5 CBS logo
By Nick Sloan
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- An Amber Alert has been canceled after two children were found safe.

The suspect who took the vehicle with the children is still on the loose, but the children are safe.

Police said late Sunday night the children were found at a relative’s house. The vehicle was found at a separate location.

ORIGINAL STORY

Jordan Owsley, 27, left the scene of a homicide in the 1300 block of 89th Street. Marlaya Owsley, 8, and Cassiah Owsley, 4, were in the vehicle driven by the suspect.

Jordan Owsley, police say, is wanted for questioning in the killing of the victim of the homicide on 89th Street.

A man was shot and killed in the area around 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. He was declared dead on scene.

It’s believed the children were at the home of where this homicide happened.

The identity of the victim of the homicide has not been released.

The suspect is the father of the children.

Marlaya was last seen wearing an orange top, pink and blue shorts and brown sandals with her hair in a ponytail in the front.

Cassiah was last seen wearing a pink, blue, and white romper with spaghetti straps and pink and white shoes.

MORE FROM POLICE:

Police update on Amber Alert

LIVE: Kansas City police are providing an update on an Amber Alert issued for two young girls. The latest information: https://www.kctv5.com/2022/08/21/amber-alert-issued-kansas-city-2-missing-children/

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Sunday, August 21, 2022

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations also issued an Amber Alert for the State of Kansas as they look for the young girls.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Drowning reported at Hillsdale Lake Marina in Miami County
Two people are dead and three are in custody following a shooting in Independence on Sunday...
2 dead, 3 in custody following shooting in Independence
Sig Sauer handgun
Guns stolen after cars broken into outside KCI Expo Center
One person has died following a shooting in Kansas City.
One dead following shooting in Kansas City