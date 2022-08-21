Abortion recount wraps up in Johnson County, one county still counting

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- The final tally of the 2nd Amendment vote recount on abortion was presented Saturday in Johnson County.

“Basically taking 256,869 pieces of paper and trying to sort it into 610 different stacks,” says Fred Sherman, the Election Commissioner for Johnson County, Kansas. “The stressful component of this was the tight timeframe this had to be done and also just the scale and size of Johnson County, the fact that we have so many more ballots cast and voters than some of the other smaller counties.”

At the end of the recount, the results came out not so much different from the first time they were counted.

On August 2nd, more than 256,000 ballots were casted from the county, with more than 68% of people voting to keep abortion legal.

After the recounting process in the county, only 20 “yes”, and 18 “no” votes were taken away, nowhere near the amount to swing the result.

“Through the hand recount process, it involves a lot of humans, there’s a lot of human elements into it. People got exhausted and tired, there could have been just some over sighter mistakes made, but these are results we handed in the five days,” says Sherman.

Results that the Johnson County commissioners unanimously voted to approve.

Ed Eilert, the Chairman of the Board of Johnson County Commissioners, says he is proud of the many volunteers who helped make the recount possible.

“We were fortunate that it was very very minimal difference, so thanks to all those who participated,” says Eilert.

The state selected nine counties to review ballots, Douglas County being one of those.

After their recount “No” votes changed by 15 and “Yes” votes changed by 2.

Only Sedgwick County remains to finalize those tallies.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.