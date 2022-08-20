Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

What to know before Chiefs open Arrowhead for 2022 season

FILE: (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
FILE: (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs begin another season at Arrowhead Stadium with their first of two home preseason games Saturday against the Washington Commanders. Here are a few things to know before attending.

  • Parking lots at Arrowhead Stadium open at 10:30 a.m. and stadium gates will open at 1 p.m. for the game’s 3 p.m. kickoff.
  • The Chiefs encourage fans to save their mobile tickets and parking passes to their phones prior to arrival to the parking lot or stadium gates in an effort to speed up entrances.
READ MORE: Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt prefers Arrowhead renovation over new stadium
  • Fans looking for a free space to enjoy drink specials, food trucks, tailgating games and live entertainment prior to kickoff can visit the Ford Tailgating District, where Starhaveen Rounders and DJ Lazer will be performing.
  • Arrowhead Stadium remains a cashless venue. Per a Chiefs media release, this policy extends to in-stadium hawkers and vendors, who are credit card only. “In addition to traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards, all fixed points of sale offer mobile tap or scan payment options, including Chiefs Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay,” the release stated.
  • Fans entering the venue are subject to the NFL’s clear bag policy, and can visit www.chiefs.com/stadium/clearbag for a full list of permitted and prohibited items. Per the Chiefs, guests should keep items in their pockets or clear bags as they pass through new, advanced screening devices while following the direction of security personnel.

Kansas City takes on Washington Saturday at 3 p.m. The Chiefs close out the preseason Thursday, Aug. 25, with a home game against the Green Bay Packers at 7 p.m. The regular season opener for head coach Andy Reid’s squad is Thursday, Sept. 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

READ MORE: ‘Thursday Night Football’ theme music revealed ahead of Chiefs-Chargers clash

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Members of the Kansas City Royals celebrate their win over the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball...
Massey sac fly in 10th gives Royals 3-2 win over Rays
For the first time in franchise history, the Kansas City Current reached 10,000 fans, setting a...
KC Current set new attendance record after 10,395 fans attend game
FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the...
K-State eyes top of Big 12 behind bevy of returning starters
FILE - Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels looks to pass the ball during an NCAA college football...
Jayhawks ride late-season success into Leipold’s second year