Lines out into the parking lot for KC Health Depart back-to-school kids’ vaccination clinic

By Shain Bergan
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The turnout for the Kansas City Health Department’s back-to-school kids’ vaccination clinic was so large Saturday, that the department was forced to turn some people away.

The long line snaked into the parking lot, spurring the health department to put up tent coverings for those in line.

The health department held the event at its Troost Avenue location, which included various vaccinations required for students to attend public school.

New kindergarteners need five vaccinations before entering school:

  • measles, mumps & rubella (MMR)
  • varicella (chickenpox)
  • diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTap)
  • polio
  • Hepatitis B

Students 11 to 12 years old need three booster immunizations:

  • tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough) booster (DTap)
  • meningococcal (MCV) to prevent meningitis
  • HPV (recommended)

Teens 16 and older in high school need:

  • meningococcal booster (MCV4)
  • meningococcal B (recommended)

The health department also carried out free lead testing for children.

Games and family-fun events were also at the clinic event, including face-painting, school-supply distribution, a mascot, an ice cream truck, treats and stickers.

