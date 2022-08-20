Lines out into the parking lot for KC Health Depart back-to-school kids’ vaccination clinic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The turnout for the Kansas City Health Department’s back-to-school kids’ vaccination clinic was so large Saturday, that the department was forced to turn some people away.

The long line snaked into the parking lot, spurring the health department to put up tent coverings for those in line.

Unfortunately we have had such an amazing turnout at our Saturday #backtoschool clinic that we cannot vaccinate anyone who isn’t already here. We are closing at 2pm but already at capacity. We are open until 7pm on Tuesday & Wednesday. Checkin by 6:15 pm ! See you then! pic.twitter.com/ZwWHc1vFs0 — KCMO Health Dept (@KCMOHealthDept) August 20, 2022

The health department held the event at its Troost Avenue location, which included various vaccinations required for students to attend public school.

New kindergarteners need five vaccinations before entering school:

measles, mumps & rubella (MMR)

varicella (chickenpox)

diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTap)

polio

Hepatitis B

Students 11 to 12 years old need three booster immunizations:

tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough) booster (DTap)

meningococcal (MCV) to prevent meningitis

HPV (recommended)

Teens 16 and older in high school need:

meningococcal booster (MCV4)

meningococcal B (recommended)

The health department also carried out free lead testing for children.

Games and family-fun events were also at the clinic event, including face-painting, school-supply distribution, a mascot, an ice cream truck, treats and stickers.

