KCMO man charged in fatal park shooting

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of 52nd and Brooklyn.(KCTV5 News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged 59-year-old Timothy Green in the fatal shooting that left Leslie Taylor dead in Blue Hills Park Thursday night.

Green faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

According to court records filed Saturday, Kansas City police were dispatched to the area of 53rd and Brooklyn Avenue in Blue Hills Park for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim dead from a gunshot.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect shoot the victim, the record says. One witness said he heard Green and Taylor arguing over money before Green shot Taylor.

Court documents state that police observed apparent blood on the shirt, shorts and shoes of Green upon arriving at his address. Police said Green was taken into custody at 7:07 p.m. but that a gun was not found on him at that time.

A witness told police that Green was labeled as “the neighborhood bully,” and he would brandish his gun in attempts to intimidate those who he argued with.

Green is a convicted felon with offenses of robbery, involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, assault and driving while intoxicated.

Prosecutors requested a $250,000 bond for Green.

READ MORE: Kansas City police investigate deadly shooting at 52nd & Brooklyn

