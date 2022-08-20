Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

KC Current set new attendance record after 10,395 fans attend game

For the first time in franchise history, the Kansas City Current reached 10,000 fans, setting a...
For the first time in franchise history, the Kansas City Current reached 10,000 fans, setting a new attendance record on Friday.(Marleah Campbell/KCTV5)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the first time in franchise history, the Kansas City Current reached 10,000 fans, setting a new attendance record on Friday.

The club said that 10,395 fans attended the game on Friday.

The Current, who tied Angel City 1-1, has not lost a game in its last 11 matches.

They sit in a tie for second-place.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the...
K-State eyes top of Big 12 behind bevy of returning starters
A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was convicted Friday of killing his wife four...
Former Missouri church elder convicted in wife’s killing
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, filmmaker Steven Spielberg poses at the...
Spielberg among donors in $22M Kansas campaign on abortion
The counties selected for the Amendment 2 recount are wrapping up their tallies. Douglas...
Kansas counties wrapping up Amendment 2 recount