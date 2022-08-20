KC Current set new attendance record after 10,395 fans attend game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the first time in franchise history, the Kansas City Current reached 10,000 fans, setting a new attendance record on Friday.

The club said that 10,395 fans attended the game on Friday.

The Current, who tied Angel City 1-1, has not lost a game in its last 11 matches.

They sit in a tie for second-place.

