KC Current set new attendance record after 10,395 fans attend game
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the first time in franchise history, the Kansas City Current reached 10,000 fans, setting a new attendance record on Friday.
The club said that 10,395 fans attended the game on Friday.
The Current, who tied Angel City 1-1, has not lost a game in its last 11 matches.
They sit in a tie for second-place.
