Kansas chiropractor indicted for PPP loan fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KCTV) - A federal grand jury in Wichita indicted a Haysville man Friday on multiple charges for alleged crimes related to the CARES act.

Timothy Dale Warren, 58, of Haysville, is charged with four counts of bank fraud, two counts of money laundering and four counts of false statements, according to court documents. The documents accuse Warren of fraudulently obtaining Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling approximately $145,800 from two banks, then allegedly using a third bank to conceal the proceeds.

Warren, a chiropractor, is accused as the owner of Titan Medical Center LLC.

The case is still being investigated by the U.S. Department of Defense - Defense Criminal Investigative Service and Defense Contract Audit Agency, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services -- Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Department of the Treasury, as well as the Internal Revenue Service and Criminal Investigations.

Per a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Kansas, Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Smith is prosecuting the case.

