K-State granted $145K to study use of drones in disasters

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $145,000 is headed to Kansas State University to study the use of drones in disaster situations.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Friday, Aug. 19, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a $145,000 grant headed to Kansas State University.

Sen. Marshall indicated that the grant will be used to study the use of drones in providing effective and efficient responses to different natural and human-made disasters.

“Farmers and ranchers across Kansas are all too familiar with the road to recovery following a devastating tornado or storm,” Marshall said. “This federal investment in Kansas State’s research on the use of drones in the aftermath of a disaster will create a more efficient response and help shorten the recovery process. Congratulations to everyone at K-State who worked to successfully secure this grant.”

The FAA noted that the research will address coordination procedures among drone operators from federal agencies, state and local disaster preparedness and emergency response organizations.

Four other universities were also awarded grants for the same study. Those are as follows:

University of Vermont - $1,195,000



University of Alabama - Huntsville - $828,070



New Mexico State University - $400,000



North Carolina State University - $200,000

