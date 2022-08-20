K-State adds Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang has made another addition in an off-season full of turnover for the Wildcats.

According to a report by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, former Florida wing Keyontae Johnson pledged his commitment to the Wildcats Saturday morning. Johnson, who chose Kansas State over a group of finalists that included Western Kentucky, Memphis and Nebraska, averaged 14 points per game for the Gators as a sophomore during the 2019-20 season.

During the COVID-impacted 2020-21 season, Johnson played four games before collapsing on the court due to a heart issue during a game at Florida State. Goodman reported that Johnson has been cleared by medical personnel after sitting out the entirety of the 2021-22 season.

His commitment comes two days before classes begin at Kansas State. After graduating from Florida in the Spring 2022 semester, Johnson will be a graduate transfer for the Wildcats.

Before collapsing due to a heart issue, Johnson had been named Preseason SEC Player of the Year prior to the 2020-21 season.

