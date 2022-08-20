Aging & Style
K-State adds Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson

Former Florida wing Keyontae Johnson pledged his commitment to the Wildcats Saturday morning
FILE: Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick...
FILE: Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)(Alan Youngblood | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang has made another addition in an off-season full of turnover for the Wildcats.

According to a report by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, former Florida wing Keyontae Johnson pledged his commitment to the Wildcats Saturday morning. Johnson, who chose Kansas State over a group of finalists that included Western Kentucky, Memphis and Nebraska, averaged 14 points per game for the Gators as a sophomore during the 2019-20 season.

During the COVID-impacted 2020-21 season, Johnson played four games before collapsing on the court due to a heart issue during a game at Florida State. Goodman reported that Johnson has been cleared by medical personnel after sitting out the entirety of the 2021-22 season.

His commitment comes two days before classes begin at Kansas State. After graduating from Florida in the Spring 2022 semester, Johnson will be a graduate transfer for the Wildcats.

Before collapsing due to a heart issue, Johnson had been named Preseason SEC Player of the Year prior to the 2020-21 season.

