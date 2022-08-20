Johnson County finishes Kansas abortion recount, finds no significant vote change

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - Johnson County officials announced their final vote tally Saturday morning in a recount of ballots submitted in Aug. 2′s election over whether Kansas should lift its state constitutional right to abortion. The recount showed the final tally off by just a small margin of votes, not significant enough to swing the end result in Johnson County.

The proposed Amendment 2 failed, keeping state legislators from heavily restricting abortion in the Sunflower State. Johnson County residents voted heavily in favor of keeping the status quo, with 68.5 percent “no” votes and 31.5 percent “yes” votes. Over 256,000 ballots were cast in the county.

The final recount numbers in Johnson County took away 20 “yes” votes and 18 “no” votes.

“We appreciate the work of Elections Office staff and the bipartisan group of volunteers,” said Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman. “Many of them have been contributing 40+ hours a week since mid-June helping make this election in Johnson County a success. A special thank you goes out to the election workers, many of them county employees, who put in so much time in this week to ensure we completed our recount by today’s deadline.”

Following the Aug. 2 election, anti-abortion advocates launched a recount effort, which moved forward. The state selected nine counties to review their ballots on the proposed amendment, including Johnson County. County officials announced earlier this week they would announce the final tally on Saturday.

The recount has not led to much change. Douglas County is one of the recount counties. County officials recounted around 47,000 ballots, with the number of “no” votes changing by 15 and the number of “yes” votes changing by two.

Sedgwick County is still in the process of finalizing vote tallies. It is the last county yet to announce final results.

