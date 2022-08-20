Aging & Style
Former Missouri church elder convicted in wife’s killing

A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was convicted Friday of killing his wife four years ago.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was convicted Friday of killing his wife four years ago.

Robert Lee Harris was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris at the couple’s home in Overland Park, Kansas.

The couple was active in Repairers Kansas City, a nondenominational church. where Tanisha Harris was an associate pastor.

Police went to the couple’s apartment in Overland Park on Jan. 8, 2018, to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.

Officers found Robert Harris alone in the apartment and left. They returned when he reported his wife missing. Her body was found later near Raymore, Missouri.

The couple had been married 18 months when Tanisha Harris was killed.

Harris will be sentenced Nov. 3.

