Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Eudora daycare worker initially convicted of murdering baby gets new trial

Oliver Ortiz was just 9 months old when he died after being laid down for nap.
Oliver Ortiz was just 9 months old when he died after being laid down for nap.(KCTV5 News)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUDORA, Ks. (KCTV) - A Eudora daycare worker who was convicted of murdering a baby in her care in 2016 will get a new trial, after a split-decision by the Kansas Supreme Court.

Kansas’ high court split 3-3 on whether to uphold a Kansas Appeals Court decision to overturn Carrody Buchhorn’s conviction and grant her a new trial. In the case of a split decision, the previous court’s decision is affirmed.

Buchhorn was convicted of second-degree murder by a Douglas County jury in 2018 after a 9-month-old baby boy died in her care. Buchhorn told authorities she put the baby down for a nap, then tried to give him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation when she was unable to wake him.

The daycare worker was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The baby had a fresh bump on his head and a cracked skull. Forensic pathologist Erik Mitchell had testified during the case that Buchhorn may have stomped on the child’s head, a theory that prosecutors heavily leaned on to make their case for second-degree murder. But other experts---such as children’s hospital pediatric neurologist Sudha Kessler---have brought that conclusion into question. Kessler herself called the pathologist’s theory “fantastical” and “not consistent” in a story published by the Kansas City Star.

The child had a cracked skull, but it may have already started healing from a previous unknown event. There was no evidence presented of either a brain injury or child abuse.

A Kansas Appeals Court found last year that Buchhorn’s defense team didn’t do enough to prevent Mitchell’s theories from coloring the proceedings, and it overturned Buchhorn’s conviction, granting her a new trial. Douglas County prosecutors appealed that decision, leading to the state Supreme Court picking up the case.

Douglas County Jail
Douglas County Jail(KWCH)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE
K-State granted $145K to study use of drones in disasters
(Source: MGN)
Kansas chiropractor indicted for PPP loan fraud
All boys aren't blue
New Missouri law on banned books sparks debate
Missouri law bans 'sexually explicit' books
Missouri law bans 'sexually explicit' books