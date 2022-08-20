Chiefs’ wide receiver battle to be on display against Commanders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Heading into the 2022 season, the Kansas City Chiefs have re-tooled their wide receiver room. Gone are the familiar faces of Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle and DeMarcus Robinson; in are a new group of wideouts attempting to build chemistry within the KC offense.

As training camp wound down in St. Joseph, Missouri, this week, the Chiefs practiced without wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, who rested a sore knee for the final two practices. Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Thursday that Smith-Schuster was not expected to play in Saturday’s preseason home-opener against the Washington Commanders.

In his absence -- and with Mecole Hardman battling what Reid called a ‘groin spasm,’ the rest of the Chiefs new-look wide receiver corps will get a chance to solidify their roles, whether that be through a connection with fifth-year starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes or the Chiefs slew of backup quarterbacks.

The longest-tenured wide receiver on the Chiefs roster is the 24-year-old Hardman. With he and Smith-Schuster unlikely to contribute much Saturday, it’ll be free-agent signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling, rookie Skyy Moore and Justin Watson getting more reps with Mahomes before the second-team makes an appearance.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for them,” said Mahomes with Smith-Schuster and Hardman likely to rest Saturday. “You saw guys like Skyy and Justin Watson make plays when they came in this first preseason game with Shane (Buechele) and Chad (Henne). For them to make plays there, they are obviously going to get more reps with me in this game. I’m interested to see how they maximize that opportunity.”

Reid said Thursday that backup quarterback Chad Henne would not play against the Commanders, meaning the Chiefs pass-catchers fighting for the fifth or potentially sixth wide receiver spot will be catching passes from Shane Buechele and Dustin Crum.

“They’ve been doing it at practice,” Mahomes said of the new-look receiving core. “They’ve been making the plays at practice, doing it the right way. For them to get in there and get some opportunity to run with the 1s, I think it’ll help us out in the long run whenever we do get those guys back to have a good group of guys that can go in at any time.”

During the Chiefs’ preseason opener against the Bears, Watson made his presence felt with five receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown. Watson, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer, has taken snaps with the first-team offense at times during camp and is the front-runner for the fifth wide receiver spot on the 53-man roster.

Should Reid and the Chiefs elect to add a sixth roster to the roster when the final cuts come, they’ll likely be choosing between Daurice Fountain, Josh Gordon and Cornell Powell. Both Fountain and Powell caught three passes against the Bears, while Gordon was unable to secure two toe-tapping grabs along the sideline.

