Police identify two killed in KCK double shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City, Kan., have identified the two individuals killed in a shooting this week.

Two were killed on Wednesday in the 1500 block of Haskell Ave.

Police identified the victims as 30-year-old Carlos Chavira and 25-year-old Oswaldo Saucedo-Chavira. Both were residents of KCK.

The department’s Major Case Unit is investigating the case.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.