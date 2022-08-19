Aging & Style
Pets of the Day: Pam & Big Boy

Pam and Big Boy.
Pam and Big Boy.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by Great Plains SPCA)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Pam and Big Boy are not only siblings. They are built-in playmates and they are bonded to each other!

They are two peas in a pod and have never spent a day apart.

They are perfectly sized companions - only about 30 pounds each. So, you don’t have to worry about them being too much dog!

They are dog-friendly and enjoy the company of another pooch.

They are also housetrained and are excellent at walking on-leash.

These pups are too sweet to still be still waiting for their forever home!

If you are interested in meeting them, email adoptions@greatplainsspca.org.

Click here to visit Great Plains SPCA’s website.

Pam and Big Boy.
Pam and Big Boy.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by Great Plains SPCA)

