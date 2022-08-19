Move in day at UMKC begins new school year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a dip in enrollment numbers the last couple years, University of Missouri-Kansas City chancellor Mauli Agrawal told KCTV5 the university is finally headed in the right direction.

“This is perhaps one of the most exciting days of the year for us,” said Agrawal.

Students had an extra set of hands to help: the chancellor himself.

“When they come here they’re part of our family. We call it the “Roo” family. My wife Sue and I come out every year because it’s important for us to welcome everyone and lend a hand,” says Agrawal.

Like many other universities across the country, UMKC saw a drop in enrollment numbers in recent years. This year, enrollment is looking to be back to normal, which is typically about 16,000 students.

“We’re also seeing a very big increase in students from other countries coming in,” Agrawal said. “This is becoming quite the international destination as well.”

