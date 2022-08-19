Aging & Style
Missouri Senate hopefuls Schmitt, Valentine campaign at fair

Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democratic U.S....
Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine greet each other during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate nominees are divided over policies backed by President Joe Biden as they begin their campaigns with a visit to the Missouri State Fair.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine met for the first time at the Governor’s Ham Breakfast on Thursday. Independent candidate John Wood did not attend.

Valentine supports legislation Biden signed that caps out-of-pocket prescription drug costs at $2,000 for Medicare recipients. The law also includes the biggest U.S. investment ever to fight climate change. Schmitt says the law will increase inflation and hurt agriculture.

