KCMO Health Department to expand Monkeypox vaccination availability

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department is expanding its monkeypox vaccine availability for residents the department said in a release Friday.

The department is getting a better understanding of residents’ need for the vaccine by conducting a survey allowing individuals to identify their risk level.

Because supply of the vaccine has been limited, local health departments and physicians in Missouri needed case-by-case approval from the state before vaccinating individuals. Now, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has approved supply for up to 1,125 people in Kansas City’s northwest region.

That supply will be made available to people who may not know for certain they have been exposed to the virus, but who have been in high-risk areas or conditions.

“We feel the urgency that many of you are feeling,” said health director Marvia Jones. “We want to give the Jynneos vaccine to people who have been exposed and anyone in high-risk groups. We have been working with the state and our CDC partners every day on a plan that will lead us to vaccinate more people who meet the high-risk definitions but do not have proof they have been in direct contact with someone with the virus.”

Residents who take the survey may choose a variety of locations to receiver their MPV vaccine once eligible. In the Kansas City area, they can choose from these locations:

KCMO Health Department, 2400 Troost Ave.

University Health-Truman, 2301 Holmes St.

KC CARE Health Center, 3515 Broadway Blvd.

Vivent Health, 4309 E. 50th Terr. Suite 200

St. Joseph, MO Health Department, 904 S. 10th St.

After a survey is completed and a resident’s eligibility is confirmed, the department will set up an appointment. Following the initial dose, a second dose is needed four weeks later.

“Remember, the overall risk of being exposed to MPV remains very low,” said Jones. “But for those who know you are at high-risk, please protect yourself while you await the vaccine.”

The health department acknowledged a fear of those with monkeypox that is preventing them from seeking vaccination.

“We all remember putting our names on waiting lists before the COVID vaccines were approved,” said Tiffany Wilkinson, program director of Communicable Disease Prevention and Public Health Preparedness Division. “We know many gay, bisexual and transgender men and women have told us they are terrified their names will be kept and categorized and someday used to persecute them. We recognize the mistakes of the past and know your fears are justified.”

