KC Current attempt attendance record as club looks to extend unbeaten streak

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Riding a 10-match unbeaten streak into play Friday night the Kansas City Current are attempting to set a new attendance record.

The club is attempting to surpass 10,000 fans and break the all-time Kansas City attendance record.

READ MORE: Female designers, leads taking on KC Current stadium coming in 2024

The Current (7-4-4, 25 pts) sit in a tie for second place heading into Friday night’s match with Angel City (6-5-3, 21 pts, 7th place). Kansas City is just the sixth team in NWSL history to accumulate a double-digit match unbeaten streak.

Friday night’s contest at Children’s Mercy Park starts at 7 p.m. and can be seen on CBS Sports Network.

