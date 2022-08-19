FORECAST: 50% chance of rain in KC on Friday

Get your lawn mowed and finish up those pesky outdoor chores Thursday evening before the rain moves in Friday! This evening will be wonderful, with generally fair skies and an easy south wind. Overnight skies are expected to remain fair until daybreak, when clouds will push in from the northwest and bring a rain chance after sunrise Friday. Rain showers in the morning will taper off by midday. They’ll then fire back up during the mid-afternoon hours and linger into the evening. Rainfall totals may be less than ideal, but isolated areas could see brief heavy rain with only a marginal threat for a severe storm. Large hail and strong wind gusts will be the primary threat. When this rain chance clears our area, you can expect dry weather over the next week. That will be accompanied by very mild temperatures and mild humidity levels.

