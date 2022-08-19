Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Fitbit murder case: Husband sentenced to 65 years in prison for murdering wife

Richard Dabate, who was found guilty back in May of murdering his wife, was sentenced to 65 years in prison. (Source: WFSB)
By Audrey Russo, Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - After nearly seven years of litigation, a Connecticut man has learned his fate.

On Thursday, Richard Dabate was sentenced to 65 years in prison for murdering his wife, Connie Dabate, back in 2015.

WFSB reports Richard Dabate was found guilty earlier this year in the killing that occurred a few days before Christmas.

Prosecutors argued that Richard Dabate’s story of a deadly home invasion didn’t add up when data from Connie Dabate’s Fitbit fitness tracking device showed the mother of two walking around after the time Richard Dabate claimed she was killed.

Experts said that data helped the jury reach its quick verdict in the trial.

Connie Dabate’s family said justice was served, but the case forced them to relive painful memories.

Richard Dabate was not only convicted of murder but also of tampering with evidence and lying to police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MAYA: The Great Jaguar Rises opens tomorrow at Union Station. The exhibit features more than...
Exhibit about Maya civilization opens at Union Station Friday
Inside Henderson Engineers in Lenexa is a team of moms, wives and masterminds. More than half...
Female designers, leads taking on KC Current stadium coming in 2024
A local Kansas man has been showing his support for Ukraine in an unusual way.
What’s Good: Mission Hills man shapes lawn in support of Ukraine
Neighbors told KCTV5 they had been concerned about conditions at the house for at least four...
Police: 2-year-old found dead had drugs in his system, mother charged
Taco Bell says it is testing a new proprietary plant-based protein.
Taco Bell testing new vegan meat alternative