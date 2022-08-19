Female designers, leads taking on KC Current stadium coming in 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Inside Henderson Engineers in Lenexa is a team of moms, wives and masterminds. More than half of them are behind the country’s first stadium being built specifically for a National Women’s Soccer League Team: The Kansas City Current.

“It’s not uncommon for us to have female- and minority-led project teams. It’s uncommon for us to get to work on a project that is so important to women’s history,” said Andrea Mulvany, principal-in-charge.

The stadium, which will be at Berkley Riverfront, will be the first downtown stadium in Kansas City. It’ll hold over 11,000 fans.

“We’re the design consultants for all the systems inside the building. So, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, lighting, security cameras, wireless entry,” said Project Manager Katelyn DePenning.

The team at Henderson Engineers is also behind the KC Current’s new training complex.

They said they couldn’t believe it when they got the news about the projects. They also said it took everything in them to keep it secret until the big announcement.

“Both my kids play soccer. So, keeping that quiet until we could actually tell them what we were working on and the getting to have that ‘cool mom’ moment,” said Mulvany.

Not only does this make for “cool mom” moments, but the team said it also shows their kids that anything is possible.

“In five years, when I take her to a game at the stadium that we developed, it’s going to be so awesome to be able to say, ‘Mom worked on this,’” said DePenning.

There will be a groundbreaking for the stadium in October. The stadium is projected to be complete in time for the Spring 2024 season.

