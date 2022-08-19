Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

East side home shot up in drive-by: “I’m just glad my grandchildren weren’t here”

Here's where a bullet that was shot into an east side Kansas City home lodged into a couple's...
Here's where a bullet that was shot into an east side Kansas City home lodged into a couple's headboard.(KCTV5 News)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City couple is shaken up but O.K. after their east side home was shot up early Friday morning in a drive-by shooting.

Police responded around 5:30 to the house on East 26th Street, near Stark Avenue, in reference to a shots-fired call. An older woman living at the home told police she had just gotten up to the go to the restroom when the shots began. At least a dozen or so shots were fired into the front of the house, some of which made it to the interior.

Several bullets lodged into the inside walls, and one bullet hole can be seen in the couple’s headboard.

“I’m just glad my grandchildren weren’t here,” the woman told KCTV5 News.

The woman and her husband were the only ones home at the time. Their grandchildren are often at the home, but were not there at the time.

No one was hurt in the shooting, and no suspect description has been released.

The woman told KCTV5 there was a crash and shooting out in the street near their house last week. It’s unknown if that incident is related to Friday morning’s shooting.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Union Station unveils its major Maya exhibit: "The Great Jaguar Rises"
Union Station unveils major Maya exhibit
Inside Henderson Engineers in Lenexa is a team of moms, wives and masterminds. More than half...
Female designers, leads taking on KC Current stadium coming in 2024
Missouri State Highway Patrol was helping out a rather large African spurred tortoise on...
Controversial housing ordinance passed in KCMO Council despite protest
MAYA: The Great Jaguar Rises opens tomorrow at Union Station. The exhibit features more than...
Exhibit about Maya civilization opens at Union Station Friday