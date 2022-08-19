Aging & Style
Clinton County sets bond at $250,000 for homicide suspect

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide following a Wednesday shooting that left Joshua Galloway, 34, dead.

According to a news release from the county’s sheriff office, eyewitnesses at the scene helped quickly develop a suspect.

Within two hours, the Clay County Sheriff’s had the suspect, Brayden M. Holloway of Kansas City, Mo., in custody.

Holloway was charged by Clinton County Prosecutor Brandi McClain with one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.

A warrant issued by Clinton County Associate Judge Teresa Bingham set Holloway’s bond at $250,000 cash only.

The investigation remains ongoing as to the motive.

