BREAKING: Individual in custody after weapon found at Wyandotte High School
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - According to a release from the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools, students at Wyandotte High School were placed on lockdown Friday morning after a weapon was found on campus.
No one was harmed and the individual is in custody. The district says that parents can follow the normal procedures if they’d like to check their students out.
Wyandotte High School began its new school year on Tuesday.
This is a developing story. KCTV5 will have more.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.