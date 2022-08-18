Aging & Style
Suspect vehicle hits police car, shuts down I-635 northbound in KCK

By Shain Bergan
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Northbound lanes of Interstate 635 in Kansas City, KS, were shut down for almost two hours Thursday morning, after a suspect hit a police car, resulting in minor injuries to police.

The two-vehicle injury crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on I-635 just north of Parallel Parkway. Kansas Highway Patrol worked the crash and diverted traffic onto the shoulder to get by.

Northbound lanes reopened just before 6:30 a.m.

KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

