Kansas governor says 4 casinos can accept sports gambling wagers starting Sept. 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - On Thursday afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that sportsbooks at the four state-owned casinos can start accepting wagers on Sept. 1.

This will apply to both in-person and mobile wagers.

According to a video included in the tweet: There will be a tentative soft launch at noon on Sept. 1. Then, on Sept. 8, there will be a full launch of sports wagering.

The four state-owned casinos are:

Hollywood Casino at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas

Boot Hill Casino & Resort in Ford County, near Dodge City

Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane

Kansas Crossing Casino & Hotel in Pittsburg

This has been in the works for about four years and was passed by the Kansas Legislature in May 2022, then signed by Governor Laura Kelly. The bill was made law in July.

“This will drive business to sporting events, casinos, restaurants, and other entertainment venues -- just in time for football season,” the governor tweeted.

