Shots fired at Cass County deputies, authorities looking for suspect

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway and the authorities are looking for a suspect after shots were fired at Cass County deputies following a pursuit.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies tried to stop a vehicle on 7 Highway just north of Pleasant Hill at about 12:07 a.m. Thursday.

The driver refused to stop, however, and a pursuit ensued.

Missouri State Highway Patrol was able to use a tire deflation device on 50 Highway near 291 Highway.

The suspect continued to travel through Raytown and into Kansas City, however.

The driver ultimately lost control of the vehicle on Blue Parkway in KCMO, just west of Elmwood.

When the vehicle came to a stop, the suspect fired several shots toward the deputies.

No deputies were injured. No law enforcement officers returned fire.

The suspect ran away. Multiple agencies helped search for the suspect, but the search was unsuccessful.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the shooting.

