Retirement planning in a diverse and volatile market

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The stock market has been on a gradual recovery after a big drop at the start of this year. Bill sits down with financial expert Jonathan McCoy to find out what you should consider in case there’s a second drop in the market.  Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

