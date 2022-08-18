Pet of the Day: Sugar

Sugar is an 8-year-old Pit bull/Terrier mix.

She has been at KC Pet Project’s shelter for just over a month.

Sugar loves attention! In fact, she loves pets and snuggling so much that she will completely ignore treats or other food if it means she can get a few more pets!

She is also low maintenance. Because physical touch is her love language, she doesn’t need much else to be happy!

Sugar is so easy to walk and guide.

Plus, she would also be fine having doggy siblings!

Sugar is an amazing girl and is so deserving of an amazing home to match.

If you are interested in meeting or adopting her, stop by the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care in Swope Park. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.