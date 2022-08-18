New monkeypox case found in Kansas City metro

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Monkeypox continues to spread in the metro.

On Wednesday, the Jackson County Health Department confirmed its first case in Eastern Jackson County. That makes seven cases in the metro. Kansas City added another case this week as well.

With so much talk about COVID in recent years, monkeypox may seem new to some people. It’s not. What’s new is the outbreak and what appears to be a recent mutation. That’s why experts are concerned.

“This is not such a serious disease that it’s causing deaths and severe hospitalizations,” said Dr. Rex Archer, MD. “On the other hand, it is spreading faster than we predicted.”

Archer spent decades the director of the Kansas City Health Department and is now teacher at Kansas City University.

He compared the current response to monkeypox, to a house or apartment fire where there is a significant risk of spreading to nearby homes or units.

“You don’t wait until the spread causes another fire to call another company to help stop the fire. You’ve got to catch it before it spreads to the next house,” he said.

The good news is, unlike COVID, a vaccine is already out there and proven safe.

“We already have a head start because we know about monkeypox,” said Jackson County Health Department Communicable Disease Prevention Division Manager Chip Cohlmia. “We’ve seen it for a while.”

Here’s what to look for:

Fever

Cough

Body aches

Swollen lymph nodes

A rash

It almost always comes with a rash, which can vary in appearance, and typically is quite painful.

“It can have different stages from things [that look like] types of blisters or pimples that can evolve into pustules, which then drain and scab over,” described Dr. Dana Hawkinson, MD, the medical director of Infection Prevention and Control at The University of Kansas Health System.

Some of the images of what different stages can look like are unpleasant. They can be found here, on the CDC’s website.

Hawkinson detailed the most common ways it seems to be spreading, as well as less likely - but still possible - ways it can spread.

Possible but unlikely ways it can spread include respiratory droplets and fluid from sores. For example, someone touches a sore, then shakes hands. Then, the other person rubs their eyes, nose or mouth and gets it through their mucus membranes. Likewise, if someone rubs a sore and then touches a hard surface like a handrail or doorknob.

Good hand hygiene is the best way to avoid that kind of transmission. However, Hawkinson and Archer noted that kind of transmission is rare and unlikely.

The primary source of spread right now is skin-to-skin contact, typically in an intimate setting, or prolonged face-to-face contact. Another way it has been seen spreading is through the bedding of someone with draining sores.

“People who have draining lesions and they are maybe sharing bedding or clothes, we know that is going to be higher risk for spread as well,” Hawkinson said. “But, things like classrooms and workplaces, especially if you are doing proper hand hygiene, the risk of getting it through those modes are extremely low.”

“Just casual walking by or being around people does not appear to be spreading this disease,” affirmed Archer.

Health professionals are urging you get vaccinated and tested if have symptoms or have been in contact with someone who’s tested positive. They are also urging vaccination for what the CDC has identified as high-risk groups, particularly men who have sex with men and people with multiple sex partners

However, if you actually have symptoms, do not just show up. Call first so something can be scheduled in an appropriate environment.

There is limited vaccine so far, and it goes bad eight hours after being opened. Current guidance to get it to as many people as possible allows splitting one vial into five doses by using an injection method that goes under the skin instead of into the muscle. Because of this, you might need to schedule vaccination rather than get it on the day you call.

The Kansas City Health Department notes that all five of its cases have been people who recently traveled outside of the state. Several other states have much a much higher number of confirmed cases. The highest are currently New York, Florida, Texas, California and Illinois. An interactive map can be found on this page of the CDC website.

Federal health officials have, so far, allotted 1,800 vials of the Jynneos vaccine to the Kansas City Health Department for them distribute to providers across Northwest Missouri. If split into five doses, it is enough to vaccinate 4,500 people in a two-dose regimen. In the coming days, they expect to have a survey people can complete to advise if they are high risk and want to be vaccinated. People will then be contacted when they are eligible.

