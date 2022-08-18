MSHP helps out rather large tortoise, which seems to be a lost pet
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol is helping out a rather large African spurred tortoise that appears to be someone’s lost pet.
Cpl. Kelly Hoover found the animal on Route J between Raymore and Peculiar.
MSHP Troop A said in a tweet, “It appears to be a lost ‘pet’ & we need your help locating the owner.”
The Belton Animal Clinic & Exotic Care Center are taking care of it in the meantime.
