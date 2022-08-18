Aging & Style
MSHP helps out rather large tortoise, which seems to be a lost pet

MSHP is helping out this lost tortoise, which appears to be someone's pet.
MSHP is helping out this lost tortoise, which appears to be someone's pet.(MSHP Troop A)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol is helping out a rather large African spurred tortoise that appears to be someone’s lost pet.

Cpl. Kelly Hoover found the animal on Route J between Raymore and Peculiar.

MSHP Troop A said in a tweet, “It appears to be a lost ‘pet’ & we need your help locating the owner.”

The Belton Animal Clinic & Exotic Care Center are taking care of it in the meantime.

