MSHP helps out rather large tortoise, which seems to be a lost pet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol is helping out a rather large African spurred tortoise that appears to be someone’s lost pet.

Cpl. Kelly Hoover found the animal on Route J between Raymore and Peculiar.

MSHP Troop A said in a tweet, “It appears to be a lost ‘pet’ & we need your help locating the owner.”

The Belton Animal Clinic & Exotic Care Center are taking care of it in the meantime.

