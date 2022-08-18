Leavenworth warns of scam involving fake bondsman, claims of relative being arrested

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The Leavenworth, Kansas, County attorney is warning the public of a scam that involves a fake bondsman telling someone a family member has been arrested and needs money.

“Recently, we’ve received reports of alleged bail bondsmen and attorneys claiming a family member or friend has been arrested,” County Attorney Todd Thompson said.

“The scenario usually involves a plausible crime the person connected to the victim might have done,” he continues. “We have heard of DUIs or texting and driving accidents, etc... Sometimes, they also have a person call who says they are a lawyer for the person they claim has been arrested asking for money. These suspects seem to know who the person might know, sometimes even determining where the victim lives.”

“Most of the victims we have seen have been over 60,” he said. “These are serious issues.”

If you receive a call, you are urged to notify the police. If this has happened to you, or if you know anything about the matter, call law enforcement.

“We are asking if asking if anyone receives a claim that someone they know is arrested, hang up and do their own appropriate investigation,” Thompson continued. “The first person to call is the person they claim has been arrested and then go from there. The Leavenworth Sheriff’s office and most other offices have an index of who is in custody. You can review that to see if the name they are claiming is there.”

“Please do not pay any bondsman money over the phone or give any personal information,” he continues. “Also, always verify the bondsman you are talking to is reputable.”

“Recently, thanks to our Leavenworth Sheriff’s Office and the courage act of one citizen, we were able to apprehend someone attempting to perpetrate this scam, but these schemes seems bigger than just this incident,” he notes.

