Leavenworth man sentenced for intent to distribute meth, fleeing police

Sean Johnson Sr.
Sean Johnson Sr.(Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A Leavenworth, Kansas, man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after he fled from police but was ultimately found with multiple grams of meth.

According to the county attorney, Sean Johnson Sr. received a sentence of 50 months for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.

On Oct. 2, 2021, Johnson was on a motorcycle with no lights or license plate.

After a pursuit, law enforcement took him into custody.

Ultimately, he was found to be in possession of multiple grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Johnson will be required to register as a drug offender for the next 15 years.

“The drug epidemic has gotten out of control,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “We are seeing way too many people overdosing from illegal substances on the streets all across our country.”

