KCK police investigating double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Wednesday evening.

According to police, it happened in the 1500 block of Haskell Ave. shortly after 5 p.m. That is near the intersection of N. 15th Street and Haskell Avenue. It’s also about four blocks north of Parallel Parkway.

Officers went to the scene after receiving a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found two men outside a residence who had apparently been shot and were already deceased.

The KCKPD’s Major Case Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

No further information is available at this time.

