KC man to spend 8 years in prison for setting fire at apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced for setting a fire at an apartment building in KCMO in January of 2021, which injured several people.

Rodney Boyles, a 36-year-old from Kansas City, has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison without parole. He was also ordered to pay $12,500 in restitution to a resident who had to be intubated for nine days while being treated for smoke inhalation.

Boyles pleaded guilty this February to one count of arson, admitting that he intentionally set fire to the four-story apartment building at 1102-1104 Benton Blvd.

It was occupied at the time of the fire. Three people were seriously injured and had to be taken to the hospital. All floors of the building sustained significant fire damage.

Investigators determined the fire was set on purpose. One resident told investigators that Boyles had been staying in one of the apartments with his girlfriend and her son. Boyles was interviewed and taken into custody on May 27.

Boyles told investigators that he was under the influence of a controlled substance when he used a lighter to start the fire in a storage room within the apartment. After doing so, he quickly left the building with his girlfriend, their 4-year-old, and another female.

The resident who had to be intubated for nine days told investigators the smoke was so thick in the stairwell that she couldn’t even see her hand in front of her face.

Another resident was asleep in the living room when he woke up to the smell of smoke. He passed out in the apartment and had to be rescued by firefighters. During his hospitalization, he was placed in a medically induced coma.

The smoke forced two other residents to exit their apartment through a front window. From there, they got onto a second-floor overhang and jumped to safety. One of them broke his wrist and ankle after jumping. He had to be hospitalized for two weeks.

