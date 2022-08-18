Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Kansas City homicide victim found lying in roadway identified

A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning has died.
A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning has died.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning, dead in an apparent shooting, has been identified.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Elmwood at 2 a.m. after someone called the department saying they heard gunshots and saw someone down in front of a residence.

When police arrived, they found a man unresponsive in the street, apparently shot.

EMS declared Salvador Lopez, a 56-year-old man, dead at the scene.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

For more crime stories, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to school - Ainsley
GALLERY: Show us your back-to-school photos!
A KCK crash on I-635 has shut down northbound lanes Thursday morning.
Suspect vehicle hits police car, shuts down I-635 northbound in KCK
A KCK crash on I-635 has shut down northbound lanes Thursday morning.
Crash shuts down NB I-635 past Parallel Parkway
Area agencies are holding an active shooter training drill Thursday morning at Cameron Veterans...
Agencies hold active shooter training at Cameron middle school