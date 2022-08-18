Kansas City homicide victim found lying in roadway identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning, dead in an apparent shooting, has been identified.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Elmwood at 2 a.m. after someone called the department saying they heard gunshots and saw someone down in front of a residence.

When police arrived, they found a man unresponsive in the street, apparently shot.

EMS declared Salvador Lopez, a 56-year-old man, dead at the scene.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

