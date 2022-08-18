Aging & Style
Investigation into child’s death underway, suspect taken into custody

FILE — Kansas City police responded to a residence Wednesday morning and found a child under the age of 5 had died. A suspect has been charged.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person has been taken into custody after law enforcement learned of a child’s death early Wednesday morning.

The Kansas City Police Department stated officers responded to a residence in the 6500 block of Paseo just after midnight for a welfare check. Police found a child under 5 years old unresponsive inside.

EMS drove to the scene and pronounced the child dead shortly after.

Officers said one person was taken into custody and charged in the death investigation.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office had not yet released any information on the charges filed, and the suspect’s name was not made available.

