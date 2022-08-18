Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Harvest Festival is coming to Silver Dollar City

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One of the biggest, brightest Harvest Festivals is just 3 hours away at Branson, Missouri’s Silver Dollar City.  The National Harvest Festival, featuring the nighttime Pumpkins in the City, begins September 21 and runs through October 29. Bill is joined in studio by Victoria Voisin to talk about all the fun and new activities you can find there.  Sponsored by Silver Dollar City.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The stock market has been on a gradual recovery after a big drop at the start of this year....
Retirement planning in a diverse and volatile market
The stock market has been on a gradual recovery after a big drop at the start of this year....
Retirement planning in a diverse and volatile market
One of the biggest, brightest Harvest Festivals is just 3 hours away at Branson, Missouri’s...
Harvest Festival is coming to Silver Dollar City
Exciting times for the NWSL’S Kansas City Current. Bill sits down with Current Co-Founder Chris...
Keeping Current: KC Current Co-Founder Chris Long