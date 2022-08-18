Harvest Festival is coming to Silver Dollar City

One of the biggest, brightest Harvest Festivals is just 3 hours away at Branson, Missouri’s Silver Dollar City. The National Harvest Festival, featuring the nighttime Pumpkins in the City, begins September 21 and runs through October 29. Bill is joined in studio by Victoria Voisin to talk about all the fun and new activities you can find there. Sponsored by Silver Dollar City.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.