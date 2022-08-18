Gov. Kelly celebrates expansion facility at KU’s Innovation Park

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Phase III Expansion Facility at KU’s Innovation Park was dedicated by the Kansas Governor on Wednesday marking progress on the decades-long project.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Aug. 17, she celebrated the dedication of the Phase III Expansion Facility at the University of Kansas Innovation Park.

Formerly known as the Bioscience and Technology Business Center, Gov. Kelly said the KU Innovation Park is an economic development organization and business incubator which provides lab, office and co-working facilities to support innovation-driven and technology-focused companies.

“By providing direct access to world-class research and talent, the KU Innovation Park and this new facility will incentivize companies to make their technological breakthroughs right here in Kansas,” Kelly said. “I’m pleased to celebrate this campus’ expansion, which will continue to drive business success and provide opportunities for graduates in the Lawrence community and across our state.”

Kelly said the KU Innovation Park’s network of more than 60 companies makes up more than 500 jobs and $35 million in annual payroll. She said the Phase III building will encompass 66,000 square feet of lab and office space adjacent to the main facility.

Kelly noted that the building’s opening kicks off a 15-year plan for the development of a major research and business park in KU’s West District.

By 2036, the Governor said 10 buildings and 800,000 square feet of buildout will make way for more than 4,000 direct jobs in high-growth sectors to help develop, recruit and retain the next generation of innovative companies that drive the state’s long-term economic growth.

“Kansas is at the cutting edge of research across a wide range of industries, and this fuels the new businesses and jobs of tomorrow,” said Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland. “Our state’s innovation ecosystem and strong talent pipelines will continue to spark new business investment and create new jobs for highly skilled Kansans to put down roots in our state.”

More than a physical location, Kelly said the park is a regional ecosystem of facilities, services, people and partners who are dedicated to creating a more diverse, resilient and equitable Kansas economy. She said the independent, nonprofit organization is meant to transform the regional economic landscape through the support of innovation, entrepreneurship and commercialization of new tech.

“We were very excited to find out that the Innovation Park received $5 million in SPARK funds allocated by the state, which further advanced the Phase III expansion and also helped begin planning for Phase IV,” said Douglas Girod, Chancellor of the University of Kansas. “We want to thank the State of Kansas for recognizing the value of the Innovation Park and how important it is for the economic development of Lawrence, Douglas County and the state as a whole.”

The Governor said the four founding stakeholders in the park include the University of Kansas, the City of Lawrence, Douglas County and the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce. She said the four work closely to maximize the park’s economic development potential and retain skilled graduates.

With the support of an underlying coalition of public and private stakeholders - and alongside a vast community network - Kelly said the park will leverage the region’s strengths and assets to build high-growth, innovation-focused industry clusters driving the state’s economic growth, sustainability and prosperity.

For private industry firms interested in collaborative research with KU, using its facilities and intellectual property or accessing its pipeline of skilled students and graduates, Kelly said the KU Innovation Park serves as a gateway and a chance to operate in highly-specialized, privately-owned facilities adjacent to campus.

