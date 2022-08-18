Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver slumped over the wheel of a car on the ramp to southbound I-35 from 291 Highway.

When deputies arrived, the driver had gotten out of the vehicle and was lying in the grass. He told the deputies that he’d just had two margaritas with dinner.

However, he had a blood alcohol content of .36 according to a breath test that was taken at the scene. The sheriff’s office said, “That’s fatal for most people.” Also, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher.

The deputies immediately proceeded to call for an ambulance. He was then left in the care of hospital staff.

Multiple open alcohol containers were found in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office adds.

The driver faces a DWI charge, which would not be a first for him. He has had previous DWI convictions, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office notes that there are very active Alcoholics Anonymous groups in Clay County. If you are struggling with alcohol use disorder or alcohol dependence, you can find one of their meetings by clicking here.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) runs a national helpline that is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Simply call 1-800-662-HELP (4357). Their website states helpline is for “individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders.” “This service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations,” they add.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.