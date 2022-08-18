Aging & Style
Chiefs close training camp with Military Appreciation Day

While the Chiefs practiced, more than a dozen individuals took part in an Army enlistment ceremony.
A group of recruits takes part in an enlistment ceremony during Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.(KCTV5)
A group of recruits takes part in an enlistment ceremony during Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs closed training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, Thursday morning and did so while celebrating the club’s annual Military Appreciation Day.

While the Chiefs practiced, more than a dozen individuals took part in an Army enlistment ceremony.

A group of recruits takes part in an enlistment ceremony during Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Head coach Andy Reid made sure to recognize the efforts of the military while speaking to reporters after practice.

“We appreciate everything the military does so we can do what we do in this great country,” Reid said. “It’s great to bring them out here and to celebrate them.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

