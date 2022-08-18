Bonner Springs police looking for driver following chase, crash

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) - The Bonner Springs Police Department is looking for a driver after a pursuit ended in a crash on Thursday evening.

According to the authorities, Bonner Springs police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a gray Chrysler 300 near Cedar Street.

The driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

The chase ultimately ended in the area of 130th Street and K-7, also in Bonner Springs.

Apparently, the Chrysler 300 was going north on K-7 when the driver turned onto 130th Street and hit a a blue Alfa Romeo Giulia.

The Alfa Romeo flipped into the ditch as a result.

One person from the suspect vehicle - a passenger - and the driver of the Alfa Romeo were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The police are still looking for the driver, who is believed to be in the area of K-7 near Kansas Avenue.

They posted a picture of him on social media. He is described as being a Black man with red locs. He was last seen wearing black shorts.

You are asked to call 911 if you see the suspect or see anything suspicious in the area.

