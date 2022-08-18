Agencies hold active shooter training at Cameron middle school

CAMERON, Mo. (KCTV) - The Cameron School District is working with area law enforcement agencies Thursday morning for a mock intruder drill at the middle school.

This will be happening at around 8:30 a.m., so if you see a lot of emergency vehicles and hear sirens potentially---it is just a drill.

Police, emergency medical crews and other area law enforcement agencies will be working together in the drill. They will learn how to react and respond to an intruder situation, including shooting threats, shooting victims and how the hospital reacts to multiple victims coming in for help all at once.

Staff are acting as students during the training exercise. The district doesn’t resume classes until Aug. 22.

Supt. Matt Robinson couldn’t give specifics about the drill, but said it’s a necessary evil to have now to make sure teachers and students are always safe.

The drill will end with a reunification drill at another location to get a head count on people, if anyone was lost, and what to do when they all get to a safe place.

The school district wants community members and parents to know that if they have any questions, they should not hesitate to contact the Cameron School District Central Office (816-882-1051) or the Cameron Police Department (816-632-6521).

The drill should be over by noon.

