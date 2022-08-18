Aging & Style
After KC pastor berates congregation for not getting him Movado watch, he issues apology

FILE — Rev. Carlton Funderburke of the Church at the Well in Kansas City is recorded telling them how upset he was they hadn’t bought him a Movado watch.(WKYT)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City pastor went viral online after a video was posted of him chastising his congregation for not getting him a luxury gift.

Rev. Carlton Funderburke of the Church at the Well in Kansas City is recorded telling them how upset he was they hadn’t bought him a Movado watch.

The video shared on TikTok showed Funderburke describing his faithful on Aug. 7 as “poor, broke, busted and disgusted.”

He asked them, “I’m not worth your McDonald’s money? I’m not worth your Red Lobster money? I’m not worth your St. John Knit? Y’all can’t afford it nohow. I ain’t worth y’all Louis Vuitton? I ain’t worth your Prada? I’m not worth your Gucci?”

The video has accumulated more than 570,000 views.

Funderburke posted a video apologizing for his comments, saying they do not reflect his view of people nor what is in his heart.

“No context could erase the words I used. I apologize to all who have been hurt, angered or in any way damaged by my words,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

